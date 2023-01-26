More Pics From Athiya Shetty And KL Rahul's Wedding Album

Suniel Shetty shared this picture. (courtesy: suniel.shetty)

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul got married on January 23 at Suniel Shetty's Khandala house, and since then, the family has been treating us with dreamy pictures. Suniel Shetty, on Wednesday, treated his Insta family to new pictures featuring him with his wife Mana Shetty and KL Rahul's parents, Dr KN Lokesh and Rajeshwari Lokesh. In the first image, Athiya and KL Rahul are sitting in a mandap, looking at each other. In the background, Suniel-Mana Shetty and KN Lokesh-Rajeshwari Lokesh are showering flower petals.

In the second image, Suniel and Mana Shetty hug their daughter Athiya. Suniel plants a kiss on Athiya's cheek while Mana wraps her arms around Athiya. Sharing the photos, Suniel simply dropped heart and infinity emoticons in the caption.

Soon after Suniel Shetty shared the image, his son-in-law KL Rahul dropped a heart emoticon. Tiger Shroff wrote, "Athuuuu" with heart emoticons.

Take a look below:

Athiya Shetty's friend and celebrity photographer Rohan Shrestha shared more pictures from Athiya and KL Rahul's wedding album. In one of the images, Athiya can be seen flashing her million-dollar smile. The actress looks pretty as a bride in a chikankari embroidered lehenga from the shelves of Anamika Khanna. Sharing the post, he wrote a sweet note that read, "In all our years of knowing each other, It was so rare to have shot an image of you smiling - forget laughing! Yesterday was a different you, such a happy you. There was peace, a pure love and perfect happiness. Testament to all that you two are."

Take a look below:

Check out more pictures from the wedding album:

Athiya Shetty's brother Ahan also shared two adorable pictures and captioned it as "I love you both so much. Wish you all the love and happiness together." Check out the post below:

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's wedding was attended by Diana Penty, Krishna Shroff, Anshula Kapoor, and Anushka Ranjan, with husband Aditya Seal. Cricketers Varun Aaron and Ishant Sharma, with wife Pratima Singh, also attended.

A wedding reception will be held post the IPL season, Suniel Shetty told the media.