Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul Wedding: "Officially A Father-In-Law," Says Suniel Shetty

Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul's wedding ceremony has ended, father-of-the-bride Suniel Shetty confirmed to the media on Monday evening, adding, "I am now officially a father-in-law." Suniel Shetty and son Ahan exited the wedding venue - their home in Khandala - after the ceremony to distribute sweets to the media who had been stationed there all day. "Bahut acha raha, aur abhi phere bhi ho gaye, shaadi officially ho chuki hai, aur officially father-in-law bhi ban chuka hoon (It went well and the pheras just ended. The wedding is officially done and I'm now officially a father-in-law," the actor told the media.

The wedding ceremony, attended only by the very closest of the Shettys' family and friends, was "beautiful," said Suniel, wearing a festive traditional outfit. He quipped that the "father-in-law chakkar" should be dispensed with so that just the 'father' bit remains. "In-law ka chakkar agar hat jaye aur agar father hi rahu toh bhaut khoobsurat hai, kyunki woh part main bhaut ache se nibhaata hoon (It would be great to dispense with 'in-law' and have 'father' remain because that's a responsibility I discharge well)," he said.

Suniel Shetty also said that a wedding reception will likely take place after the IPL season ends.

Here are pictures of Suniel Shetty and Ahan greeting the media and distributing sweets after Athiya's wedding to KL Rahul:

Suneil Shetty distributes sweets to the media Suniel Shetty and son Ahan distribute sweets to the media

Athiya Shetty's brother Ahan distributes sweets to the media

Suniel Shetty greets the media after daughter Athiya's wedding to cricketer KL Rahul

Wedding guests included Krishna Shroff, Diana Penty, Anushka Ranjana and husband Aditya Seal, and Anshula Kapoor. Ishant Sharma and Varun Aaron from the cricketing fraternity were also pictured at the wedding.

Pre-wedding, the Shettys' home in Mumbai was lit up and decorated as was KL Rahul's. Celebrity photographer Rohan Shrestha was pictured at Athiya Shetty's home over the weekend for the sangeet ceremony.

Athiya and KL Rahul reportedly began dating in 2019; she accompanied him when Team India played in the UK in 2021 and was revealed to be in pictures that included Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma.