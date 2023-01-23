This Celeb Friend Made It To Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul's Sangeet

Rohan Shrestha was pictured at the venue.

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's pre-wedding ceremonies have kickstarted in full swing. The couple, who is set to get married today, organised the sangeet ceremony on Sunday. Their friend and celebrity photographer, Rohan Shrestha, was spotted arriving at the venue in a white ensemble. Earlier that day, a team of caterers were seen preparing a meal. The wedding will take place today at Suniel Shetty's farmhouse in Khandala. It will be an intimate affair with only their family and close friends in attendance.

On Sunday, Suniel Shetty stepped out of his farmhouse to greet the paparazzi and informed them that he would bring Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul after the wedding for photographs. "Arahe hain... Kal leke aata hoon mai unko... bachcho ko (Athiya and KL Rahul). Apne jo pyaar dikhaya uske liye bohot bohot thank you. We'll come... please just take care. (We are coming with kids tomorrow. Thank you for all the love)," said Suniel Shetty.

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul reportedly began dating in 2019, and since then, they have been trending for their social media exchanges. The couple ushered New Year in Dubai, and KL Rahul shared many pictures on his Instagram handle. In the image, Athiya and KL Rahul are twinning in black ensembles. Sharing the photos, the cricketer wrote, "2023". Soon after he shared the post, Athiya's father and veteran star Suniel Shetty dropped a heart emoticon.

On the work front, Athiya Shetty has starred in the movies such as Hero, Mubarakan and Motichoor Chaknachoor. She also appeared in the song Tere Naal Nachna from the movie Nawabzaade.