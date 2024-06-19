Love, Actually: Athiya Shetty And KL Rahul Bookmarked Their First Wedding Anniversary With Like This

The image was shared on Instagram. (Image courtesy: theprivatechefsclub)

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul completed a year of marital bliss on January 23. However, the photos from their intimate celebration have not been shared on social media until now. The couple enjoyed a candlelight dinner at a restaurant in Mumbai. On Tuesday (June 18), the restaurant's official Instagram handle shared a few snapshots from the couple's romantic evening. The first picture shows Athiya and KL Rahul posing during their candlelight dinner. The photo dump also includes snapshots of a chef preparing their meals and a group picture of the couple with the chef's team.

In one of the pictures, Athiya looks adorable while posing with the food. One of the snapshots also shows a menu card with a doodle of the couple. The caption read, "Couldn't keep this core memory private anymore. Here's a glimpse of the surprise dinner for our favourites @athiyashetty and @klrahul's first wedding anniversary. Swipe to see how we got clean bowled."

ICYMI: Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul celebrated their first wedding anniversary on January 23, 2024. To celebrate the occasion, they posted a romantic video on Instagram. The video features glimpses of candid moments from their fairytale wedding. Captioning the video on Instagram, Athiya wrote, "Finding you was like coming home."

For the unversed, KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty's wedding was an intimate affair with only close friends and family members in attendance. They exchanged wedding vows at Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse.

On the work front, Athiya Shetty marked her Bollywood debut with the 2015 film Hero, where she starred alongside Sooraj Pancholi. She then appeared in Mubarakan and was last seen in Motichoor Chaknachoor alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui.