Athiya Shetty Sends Big Love To Husband KL Rahul As He Hits Half-Century Against CSK: 'This Guy'

Athiya Shetty with KL Rahul. (courtesy: suniel.shetty)

Athiya Shetty is husband KL Rahul's biggest and loudest cheerleader. The actress is always there to celebrate KL Rahul's victories. On Friday, KL Rahul's IPL team, Lucknow Super Giants, secured a win against Chennai Super Kings, marking a personal triumph for the cricketer as he scored a half-century. Athiya, who was super proud of her husband KL Rahul, gave a shout-out to him on social media. Athiya shared a highlight from the match that announced, "KL Rahul tonight: 53 runs off 31 balls." Captioning the photo on her Instagram stories and wrote, "And this guy." She also accompanied her caption with a red heart emoticon.

Athiya Shetty's support for KL Rahul was evident earlier as well when she was spotted at the Ekana Stadium during Lucknow's practice session ahead of the match.

Just days before the game, on April 18, KL Rahul celebrated his 32nd birthday. Athiya showered him with love by sharing unseen pictures from their personal album and wrote, "my whole heart for my whole life... happy birthday, my everything". Take a look at the post here.

KL Rahul's father-in-law and actor Suniel Shetty dropped a sweet birthday wish for him. Suniel Shetty shared a photo wherein he, along with his son Ahan Shetty and son-in-law KL Rahul, can be seen lounging on a sofa. They were dressed in their casual best. Sharing the picture on his Instagram handle, he wrote, "They say it's not what we have in life, but who we have in our life that matters... feeling blessed to have you in ours for it's a connection I can't explain... happy birthday Rahul... love you son." For the unversed, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul got married on January 23, 2023, after dating for nearly four years.

Take a look at the post below

ICYMI, KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty's wedding was an intimate affair with only close friends and family members in attendance. They exchanged wedding vows at Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse.