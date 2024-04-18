Athiya Shetty's Aww-Dorable Birthday Wish For Her 'Everything' - Husband KL Rahul

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: athiyashetty)

KL Rahul is celebrating his 32nd birthday today and on this occasion, the Indian cricketer received an adorable wish from his wife Athiya Shetty. The actress shared two adorable candid pictures with KL Rahul and wrote a sweet birthday note. Calling KL Rahul, her "everything," she wrote, "my whole heart for my whole life…happy birthday, my everything." In the first image, the two can be seen posing for a selfie in their beach wear. The next is a monochrome picture in which Athiya gives a warm hug to her husband. For the unversed, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul got married on January 23, 2023, after dating for nearly four years. Check out Athiya's birthday post here:

On the special occasion, his father-in-law and actor Suniel Shetty also dropped a sweet birthday wish for him. Suniel Shetty shared a photo wherein he, along with his son Ahan Shetty and son-in-law KL Rahul, can be seen lounging on a sofa. They were dressed in their casual best. Sharing the picture on his Instagram handle, he wrote, "They say it's not what we have in life, but who we have in our life that matters... feeling blessed to have you in ours for it's a connection I can't explain... happy birthday Rahul... love you son."

Take a look at the post below

Ahan Shetty also wished KL Rahul in a special way. He shared a photo with him on his Instagram story. In the picture, Ahan Shetty and KL Rahul could be seen taking a stroll. Sharing the image, Ahan wrote, "Happy birthday brother KL Rahul."

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty's wedding was an intimate affair with only close friends and family members in attendance. They exchanged wedding vows at Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse.