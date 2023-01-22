Ahead Of Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul's Wedding, Suniel Shetty's Khandala House Gets Lit Up. Watch

Suniel Shetty's Khandala house gets decked up.

Suniel Shetty's daughter Athiya Shetty is set to marry her boyfriend, KL Rahul, on January 23, 2023. Ahead of their wedding, Suniel Shetty's farmhouse in Khandala is all lit up. The house, which is said to be the wedding venue, is decorated in golden shamiana with fairy lights, flowers and more. Seeing the beautiful decoration, it seems the pre-wedding ceremonies have already begun. Reportedly, Athiya and KL Rahul's wedding will be an intimate affair with only families and close friends in attendance.

As per a report in Hindustan Times, Athiya Shetty's BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor is expected to attend the wedding. "It is an extremely close-knit family affair. Only friends and family members will be a part of the wedding. It's most likely that you may not see many industry peeps," Hindustan quoted a source saying. The source added, "Athiya's closest female friends, such as actor Akansha Ranjan will be a part of this.

Earlier this week, KL Rahul's Pali Hill residence was decorated with golden lights. Check out the video below:

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul began dating in 2019, and they often trend for their social media exchanges. The couple rang in New Year together in Dubai. The couple was joined by Athiya's brother Ahan Shetty and his girlfriend Tania Shroff. KL Rahul shared many pictures on his Instagram handle and captioned it as "2023".

Check out the post below:

On Athiya Shetty's birthday last year in November, KL Rahul dropped an adorable post and captioned it as "Happy birthday to my (joker emoticon) you make everything better." Take a look below:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Athiya Shetty, daughter of Suniel and Mana Shetty, made her Bollywood debut with the 2015 film Hero, co-starring Sooraj Pancholi. She has also featured in the comedy film Mubarakan and Motichoor Chaknachoor with Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The actress is yet to announce her next project.