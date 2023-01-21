A Glimpse Of Decorations At Athiya-KL Rahul's Wedding Venue - Suniel Shetty's Khandala House

A glimpse of KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty's wedding venue.

Bollywood actor Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul are set to marry on January 23 and seems like the pre-wedding festivities have already begun for the celeb couple. On Saturday evening, a video of decorations at Suniel Shetty's farmhouse in Khandala, which is said to be Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's wedding venue, surfaced. Reportedly, the wedding festivities will take place at Suniel Shetty's farmhouse in Khandala. Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul began dating in 2019 and they often trend for their social media exchanges.

A little more details on the wedding venue - Suniel Shetty gave an extensive tour of his Khandala farmhouse for an episode of Asian Paints Where The Heart Is Season 5 earlier. The lush green place is very bit stunning.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, KL Rahul's Mumbai residence in Palli Hill was decorated with lights. Here's a video and some pictures from the cricketer's house.

Here are the pictures:

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul ushered in New Years together in Dubai this year, where they were joined by Athiya's brother Ahan Shetty and his girlfriend Tania Shroff.

Athiya, daughter of Bollywood veteran Suniel and Mana Shetty, made her Bollywood debut with 2015 film Hero, co-starring Sooraj Pancholi. She also featured in the comedy film Mubarakan and she was last seen in the movie Motichoor Chaknachoor with Nawazuddin Siddiqui.