Ahan Shetty's New Year Party Album Features Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul And Tania Shroff

Ahan Shetty shared these images. (courtesy: ahan.shetty)

Fresh New Year's photos alert. Courtesy: Ahan Shetty. The actor has shared a series of pictures from the amazing time he had with his girlfriend Tania Shroff, sister Athiya Shetty, her boyfriend cricketer KL Rahul and their friends. The pics scream fun from miles away. Ahan didn't waste much thinking about the caption and just wrote, “​​Better late than never.” Replying to the post, Vedant Mahajan, who was also part of the party, wrote, “BoysBoy.”

Ahan Shetty celebrated his 27th birthday last month. To mark the day, he dropped an uber-cool pic of himself and wrote, “28/12/22 - 27.” His father, veteran actor Suniel Shetty was among the first to drop a red heart under it.

Suniel Shetty had also shared a birthday special post for his “little boy.” Along with a recently clicked picture of the birthday boy, the proud father wrote, “To my little boy yesterday… my friend today …my blessing forever … happy happy birthday… proud of the man you've become … looove that you are my son !!!”

Ahan Shetty made his debut with Tadap. The film also featured Tara Sutaria in the lead role. Ahan, for his performance in the film, also won the best debut award at the IIFA. Sharing a picture from the award ceremony in which he is seen standing next to his father Suniel Shetty, Ahan said, “ A special moment I will cherish forever. Thank you to everyone who supported me throughout this journey.” The post was shared on the occasion of Father's Day.

Ahan Shetty also celebrated one year of Tadap with a behind-the-scenes glimpse from the sets of the film.

Ahan Shetty's Tadap released in 2021. It was directed by Milan Luthria.