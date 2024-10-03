<i>Border 2</i>: After Varun Dhawan And Diljit Dosanjh, Sunny Deol Welcomes Ahan Shetty Onboard

Border 2 is getting bigger and better. After welcoming Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh on board, the film's lead actor Sunny Deol, on Thursday, announced that Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty will also be a part of the film. The caption read, "Welcoming Fauji @ahan.shetty to the Battalion of #Border2." Interestingly, Suniel Shetty was a part of the 1997 film Border. If reports are to believed, Ahan will play the role of Suniel's son in the film.

Meanwhile, Ahan Shetty, announcing his association with the project, wrote, "Border is more than a film-it's a legacy, an emotion, and a dream come true. Ironic how life works-my journey with Border started 29 years ago when my mom visited dad on set while pregnant with me. I grew up hearing OP Dutta's legendary stories, holding JP uncle's hand, and sitting by @nidhiduttaofficial side. I never realized how much those moments would shape my love for cinema and the Indian Armed Forces. Now, being part of Border 2 is an absolute honour. JP uncle, thank you for continuing to hold my hand, I hope to make you very very proud. Nidhi, your hard work brought this dream to life, thank you for all that you are and do."

He added, "Bhushan Sir, thank you for trusting me with this opportunity, I'm eternally grateful. @anurag_singh_films sir, I'm excited to work under your guidance. Working with @iamsunnydeol sir is a blessing, and I can't wait to share the screen with @varundvn who I look up to as an older brother. As a huge @diljitdosanjh fan, sharing the screen with him is surreal. And to you, Papa-everything I am is because of you, and I'll do my best to honour the legacy you've worked so hard to create."

Sunny Deol announced the sequel to Border on the 27th release anniversary of the 1997 blockbuster film. He wrote, "Ek fauji apne 27 saal purane waade ko pura karne, aa raha hai phirse. India's biggest war film, Border 2."

Filmmaker JP Dutta, who directed Border, will serve as a producer on the sequel alongside his daughter Nidhi Dutt via JP Films. Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar will also produce the new movie under the banner of T-Series.

Border, based on the events of the Battle of Longewala during the India-Pakistan War of 1971, featured Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Akshaye Khanna, Sudesh Berry and Puneet Issar. Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Tabu, Raakhee, Pooja Bhatt and Sharbani Mukherjee were also part of the film.