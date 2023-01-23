Pics: Guests At Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul Wedding - Krishna Shroff, Diana Penty, Cricketer Ishant Sharma

Krishna Shroff was pictured at the wedding venue.

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul got married today at Suniel Shetty's farmhouse in Khandala. Several celebs were spotted arriving at the wedding venue, including actress Diana Penty. She looked beautiful in a white ensemble and left her hair loose. Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff and Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula Kapoor were also spotted arriving in their festive best. Anshula was spotted with her rumoured boyfriend, Rohan Thakkar. The guests also included Anushka Ranjan and husband Aditya Seal.

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul reportedly started dating in 2019. Check out the pictures of the guests below:

Groom KL Rahul's mom Rajeshwari Lokesh was also spotted arriving. KL Rahul's friends Ishant Sharma with his wife Pratima Singh and Varun Aaron were also seen in shades of white. Take a look below:

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's pre-wedding festivities started around January 21. On Sunday, the couple hosted the sangeet ceremony, which was attended by their friend and celebrity photographer Rohan Shrestha.

Rohan Shrestha has also shared a mirror selfie with designer Shehla Khan. In the image, Rohan looks dapper in a white kurta pyjama set, while Shehla looks pretty in a white saree. Take a look below:

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul are expected to pose for the shutterbugs after their wedding. Father-of-the-bride Suniel Shetty told the media after the wedding that he was now "officially a father-in-law." He and son Ahan Shetty distributed sweets to the media.

A reception will likely be held after the IPL season, Suniel Shetty added.