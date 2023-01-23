Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul Wedding: A Timeline Of Their Romance

KL Rahul shared this picture. (courtesy: klrahul)

It's KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty's wedding day. Fans, including us, are waiting to see the first set of pictures featuring the newlyweds. Venue: Athiya's father, veteran actor Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse. Things got all the more jazzed up when Suniel Shetty, in an interaction with paparazzi, said, “Arahe hain... Kal leke aata hoon mai unko... bachcho ko (Athiya and KL Rahul). Aapne jo pyaar dikhaya uske liye bohot bohot thank you. We'll come... please just take care. (We are coming with kids tomorrow. Thank you for all the love).” Pictures and videos from the sangeet ceremony, which took place last night, have spread like wildfire on social media. The wedding ceremony is expected to be an intimate affair with family and close friends in attendance. Now, on their wedding day, we have decided to take a quick look at their relationship timeline.

1.The “Hello, Devi Prasad?” Picture

Yes, the post came with the cult-comedy Hera Pheri twist. In the picture shared by KL Rahul, the cricketer and Athiya Shetty are seen standing inside a telephone booth. The batter makes it look as if he is talking on the phone. The caption read, “Hello, Devi Prasad?” Don't miss Athiya's reaction.

2. Making It Instagram Official

Athiya Shetty, on the occasion of KL Rahul's birthday, in 2020, made their relationship Instagram official. Sharing a candid moment featuring the two, the actress wrote, “Happy birthday, my person [white heart emoji] KL Rahul.”

KL Rahul too announced it on Instagram on Athiya's birthday in November 2021. Along with a set of goofy pics clicked inside a restaurant, KL Rahul wrote, “Happy birthday my [red heart].”

3. “Favourite One”

Athiya Shetty painted the town red when she shared this polaroid shot with KL Rahul. For Athiya, the flamboyant cricketer is her “favourite one [monkey emoji].”

4. PDA Alert

When Athiya Shetty shared a mushy post on KL Rahul's birthday last year, the cricketer couldn't stop himself from dropping a “love you” note under it.

5.The New Year's 2023 Party

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty welcomed 2023 together. The couple were joined by Athiya's brother Ahan Shetty, his girlfriend Tania Shroff and friends.

Congratulations to KL Rahul And Athiya Shetty.