After Viral 'Devi Prasad' Post, Athiya Shetty And KL Rahul Share Beach-Life Pics From New Year Vacay

Rumoured couple actress Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul are currently chilling in Thailand with a bunch of friends for their New Year holiday. The rumoured love birds' holiday entourage includes Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Anushka Ranjan and her boyfriend Aditya Seal. Athiya and KL Rahul have been featuring together in their friends' Instagram stories but they are carefully avoiding posting photos of them together. Except for one. Over the weekend, the Indian cricketer shared a photo of himself and Athiya from a pub named Havana Social in Bangkok and made a hilarious reference to the cult-comedy Hera Pheri, which stars Athiya's dad Suniel Shetty. "Hello, Devi Prasad?" he wrote. Responses poured in from his fellow teammates and others but most importantly from Suniel Shetty himself, who emptied his stash of the ROFL emoticons.

Take a look at KL Rahul's viral post featuring Athiya Shetty:

Meanwhile, Athiya and KL Rahul are enjoying the sun, the sand and the sea of Thailand, filling up their respective Instagram feed like this:

Fan-clubs have curated glimpses of Athiya and KL Rahul's party sessions with friends:

Earlier this year, gossip columns filled up with rumors of Athiya and KL Rahul's speculated dating life with speculative reports stating that the duo apparently began seeing each other since February this year. Rumours were fanned on Athiya's birthday in November when KL Rahul shared an adorable birthday wish for her.

Athiya Shetty, daughter of Mana and Suniel Shetty, made her Bollywood debut with 2015 film Hero, co-starring Sooraj Pancholi, which tanked at the box office. She also featured in Mubarakan and was last seen in Motichoor Chaknachoor with Nawazuddin Siddiqui.