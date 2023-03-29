Athiya Shetty's Birthday Wish For Her 'Favourite Girl' - Brother Ahan's Girlfriend Tania Shroff

Athiya Shetty shared this image. (courtesy: athiyashetty)

Actress Athiya Shetty had the sweetest message for her "favourite girl" Tania Shroff on her birthday. Tania Shroff, who is dating Athiya's brother Ahan Shetty, shares a close bond with the Hero actress and is often pictured with her, whether it be at a New Year party or Athiya's wedding festivities. On the occasion of her birthday, Athiya Shetty shared a candid picture of Tania Shroff and herself, embracing each other in an absolutely cute way. In the picture, the duo can be seen laughing to their heart's content. Sharing the image, Athiya Shetty wrote, "happy birthday to my favourite girl, I'm so grateful for you."

Take a look at Athiya Shetty's post:

Athiya Shetty and Tania Shroff were earlier spotted together at a New Year party. The photos from the day were shared by Ahan Shetty. Sharing the images, he captioned, “​​Better late than never.”

Take a look at the post here:

Tania Shroff was also heavily involved in the wedding festivities of Athiya Shetty. In a bunch of pictures shared by her, we can see her enjoying herself at the wedding.

A look at some pictures shared by Tania from the wedding:

Last night, Tania Shroff hosted a party that was attended by star kids like Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan, Agastya Nanda, to name a few. At the birthday bash, Tania Shroff was clicked with her boyfriend Ahan Shetty. Check the image out:

In terms of work, Ahan Shetty made his debut as an actor in Milan Luthria's Tadap, co-starring Tara Sutaria. Tadap is a Hindi remake of Ajay Bhupathi's 2018 Telugu film RX 100, which featured Kartikeya Gummakonda and Payal Rajput as the lead actors.