Newlyweds Athiya Shetty And KL Rahul's Dinner Date In Mumbai

Guess who we spotted in Mumbai on Monday night? Actor Athiya Shetty and her cricketer husband KL Rahul, who recently got married. The newlyweds were pictured at a Mumbai eatery last night. Both Athiya and KL Rahul opted for casual outfits. He wore a white t-shirt and denims and she paired blue denims with a printed top. The couple happily posed for the paparazzi stationed outside the eatery. Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul began dating in 2019 and they got married at Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse last week.

The couple shared pictures from their wedding on social media last week and wrote: "In your light, I learn how to love...Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that's given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness."

On Monday, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul posted pictures from their sangeet ceremony on social media.

Suniel Shetty also posted a picture of himself dancing with daughter Athiya and he wrote: "You had me wrapped around your finger since the day you were born and now you have me dancing to your tunes...Love you my baby...Stay blessed always."

Athiya, daughter of Bollywood veteran Suniel and Mana Shetty, made her Bollywood debut with 2015 film Hero, co-starring Sooraj Pancholi. She also featured in the comedy film Mubarakan and she was last seen in the movie Motichoor Chaknachoor with Nawazuddin Siddiqui.