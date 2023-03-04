Selfiee Song Deewaane: Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez And Emraan Hashmi Introduce New Love Anthem

Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez And Emraan Hashmi in a still from the song. (courtesy: Play DMF)

Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi's recently released film Selfiee has introduced us to the new love anthem of the year. The makers, on Friday, released a music video that has a special performance by Jacqueline Fernandez. The song, titled Deewaane, is soulful number with vocals by Aditya Yadav, Stebin Ben and Altamash Faridi. It is an ode to love, picturised on Jacqueline, Emraan Hashmi and Akshay Kumar. Deewaane, which has been shot at scenic locations in India, is a remake of Aditya's 2021 song of the same name. The new track has been composed by Aditya Yadav and recreated by Tanishk Bagchi. Apart from the original lyrics, the new ones are penned by Kunaal Vermaa for the film. Deewaane has been directed by Agam Mann and Azeem Mann whereas Adil Shaikh has choreographed it.

Sharing the song on Instagram, Akshay Kumar wrote: “Get ready to go Deewaane with us.”

Watch Selfiee Song Deewaane here:



Selfiee, directed by Raj Mehta, was released on February 24 to mediocre and poor reviews. It is the Hindi remake of 2019 Malayalam film Driving Licence, which starred Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role. In Selfiee, Akshay Kumar plays the role of a fictionalised actor named Vijay Kumar who gets into a fight with an RTO inspector (Emraan Hashmi) over a selfie. The film also features Diana Penty and Nushrratt Bharuccha in pivotal roles.

Deewaane is the latest song from the film after Main Khiladi, Kudiyee Ni Teri, Kudi Chamkeeli and Selfiee title song.

Before the release of the film, Akshay Kumar shared an ROFL clip from Selfiee to show his fun side with the producers of his films. In the caption, the actor hilariously wrote: “Guys, this video is only for entertainment. Main humare producer saab ke saath sach mein aisi masti nahi karta (I really don't have such fun with our producer). Vijay Kumar ki yeh masti dekhne ke liye watch Selfiee in cinemas this Friday (to see this fun of Vijay Kumar, watch Selfiee in cinemas this Friday).”

Selfiee has failed to impress critics and cine-lovers at the box office. In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave the Raj Mehta directorial two stars out of five and wrote: “There is much in Selfiee that goes awry because large swathes of the film are painfully pointless. If the film is meant to be an exploration of fame and adulation and their manifestations or an examination of what happens when a slighted movie fan decides to strike back, it only manages to deliver a blurred picture. As shallow as it is silly, Selfiee does not get its focus right.”

Selfiee also stars Abhimanyu Singh and Tisca Chopra.