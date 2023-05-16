Priyanka Chopra's RRR Confession And Brilliant Reply To Tough Ram Charan vs Jr NTR Question

Priyanka Chopra with Ram Charan. (courtesy: upasanakaminenikonidela)

Ever since she moved to Los Angeles and cemented her place In Hollywood, Priyanka Chopra has been one of the loudest cheerleaders for Indian and South Asian content. The actress has also made several efforts to take Indian content to the world. A case in point is her hosting a premiere of SS Rajamouli's RRR in America ahead of Oscars 2023. While the film went on to win an Oscar [in the Best Original Song category], Priyanka Chopra recently confessed that she has not seen the film yet. The actress, who is busy promoting her projects Love Again and Citadel, made the revelation while taking a lie detector test with Vanity Fair. When asked if she had watched the much-loved film yet, Priyanka Chopra said, “No. I just didn't get time. I don't watch a lot of movies but I watch a lot of TV shows. I watch Dubai Bling, but I won't end up watching Tar," stating her preferences.

In the same interview, Priyanka Chopra also refused to say who she thought was more handsome between Ram Charan and Jr NTR. She said, “Oh, I might have to plead the fifth on this one. They're both very loved in my country, and I still need to go back often. Pleading the fifth.”

On Ram Charan – whom she has worked with in Zanjeer – being called the Brad Pitt of India, Priyanka Chopra said, “Ram has immense charisma and he is also...I don't know Brad Pitt, I don't know if he's nice, but Ram's nice.”

As mentioned above, Priyanka Chopra hosted a screening of the film in LA. Sharing pictures with director SS Rajamouli and composer MM Keeravani, the actress said, “Least I can do to contribute to this incredible Indian film's journey. Good luck and congratulations @RRRMovie.”

In response, SS Rajamouli said, “You are a global superwoman! Touched by your heart-warming words and intro. Thank you Priyanka for hosting our show and your kind wishes.”

You are a global superwoman!



Touched by your heart-warming words and intro ????



Thank you Priyanka for hosting our show and your kind wishes :) — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) January 18, 2023

Earlier, Priyanka Chopra also made headlines for referring to RRR as a Tamil film when it is a Telugu one. Priyanka made the erroneous statement while speaking to American actor-director Dax Shepard on his podcast, The Armchair Expert. During the conversation, when Priyanka Chopra spoke about the evolution of the Hindi film industry and its global relevance, Dax interrupts her by saying, “RRR…” However, Priyanka corrects Dax and tells him that it is not a Hindi film. She then says incorrectly, “That's a Tamil movie by the way…It's like big, mega, blockbuster Tamil which does all of those… It's like our Avengers.”

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will be seen next in Jee Le Zaraa and Heads Of State.