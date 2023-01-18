Priyanka Chopra Attends RRR Screening In Los Angeles: 'Least I Can Do'

Priyanka Chopra shared this image. (courtesy: priyankachopra)

Priyanka Chopra recently met RRR director SS Rajamouli and Golden Globe winning music composer M M Keeravani. The occasion - the screening of RRR in Los Angeles. Priyanka Chopra shared pictures from the screening on her Twitter handle and she wrote: "Least I can do to contribute to this incredible Indian film's journey. Good luck and congratulations RRR, SS Rajamouli garu, MM Keeravaani garu, Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Prem Rakshith, Kaala Bhairava, Chandrabose, Rahul Sipligunj." She added the hashtag #RRRMovie.

At this year's Golden Globes, RRR track Naatu Naatu won Best Original Song. The film was also nominated in the Best Non-English Language Film category. However Argentina,1985 won in that category. Meanwhile, at the 28th edition of the Critics Choice Awards, RRR won Best Foreign Language Film and Best Song for its viral track Naatu Naatu.

The SS Rajamouli-directed film has also submitted itself for consideration in several Oscar categories and it features on a list of 301 films that are eligible for the awards. Nominations for the Oscars will be announced on January 24. Additionally, the film has also made it to BAFTA (British Academy Film Awards) longlist in the Best Film (Non English) category. The BAFTA nominations will be announced on January 19 and the awards will take place on 19 February.

Priyanka Chopra, who was last seen in Matrix 4, will next be seen in Russo Brothers' Citadel. Her next Hollywood project is Love Again, a musical, in which she will co-star with Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. The film was previously titled It's All Coming Back to Me. She will also be a part of Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.