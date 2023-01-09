Priyanka Chopra Shares More Pics From Chhello Show Screening: 'Least I Can Do Is Always Support...'

Priyanka Chopra shared this picture. (courtesy: priyankachopra)

Priyanka Chopra hosted a special screening of Chhello Show(The Last Show), the Gujarati film which has been shortlisted for the Oscars, followed by a dinner reception in Los Angeles. Pan Nalin's filmis India's official entry at the 95th Academy Awards in the Best International Feature Film category. Now, Priyanka has shared a post on Instagram dedicated to the event. The carousel post consists of various pictures from the dinner reception featuring herself, director Pan Nalin and child artist Bhavin Rabari. Priyanka has also attached a note to the special album. In the caption, she stated, “The least I can do is always support the industry that taught me all I know about my job. So proud of the amazing movies that come out of Indian cinema. ‘Chhello Show' being one of the special ones. Good luck team! Go get ‘em,” with a range of emojis.

“P.S. Chhello Show (Last Film Show) - a regional language movie (Gujarati) which has been selected as India's Official Entry to the Best International Feature Film category at the 95th Academy Awards. Written and directed by Pan Nalin, this incredible film revolves around 9-year-old Bhavin Rabari's fascination with Cinema,” Priyanka Chopra added. The actress also wrote a thank you note for Isha Ambani. She said, “P.P.S. Thank you, Isha [Ambani], for lending the team your LA home for the screening.”

Film critic Rajeev Masand commented on the post saying, “That's why you're awesome, and the best ambassador our country and this industry could have.”

Producer David Dubinsky, who has backed Chhello Show, also shared glimpses from the event on social media. In the caption, David Dubinsky stated, “With Priyanka Chopra, actress, model, and producer (married to Nick Jonas) at the movie screening and reception of Last Film Show, a coming of age drama of a boy from a remote village in India who discovers the joys of the movie theatre just as digital projection changes the game. It is India's submission to the Academy Awards and was just shortlisted in Best International feature film category. Available on Netflix.”

Now, take a look at Pan Nalin's Instagram post. Sharing a series of pictures from the dinner reception, he wrote, “Global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas hosted a screening and dinner reception of Last Film Show (Chhello Show) in Los Angeles. The film, which is India's Official Entry to the Oscars, has been shortlisted by The Academy for the Best International Feature Film award at the 95th Academy Awards.”

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in The Matrix Resurrections. She will next feature in Russo Brothers' Citadel.