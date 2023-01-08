Priyanka Chopra Hosts Oscar 2023 Shortlist Chhello Show Screening At Her Los Angeles Home

David Dubinsky shared these pictures. (courtesy: daviddubinsky)

Priyanka Chopra recently hosted a screening and reception of the Gujarati film Chhello Show (The Last Show) at her Los Angeles home. Pan Nalin's Chhello Show (The Last Show) has made it to the Oscars 2023 shortlist in the Best International Feature Film category. Director Pan Nalin and child artist Bhavin Rabari also attended the event. The producer David Dubinsky shared many pictures and a video on his Instagram handle. In a video, Priyanka talks about the times of single-screen theatres and how her father used to bunk school to watch films. She also asked Bhavin the one movie he watched before doing the film, and to this, he replied, "Dangal."

Priyanka Chopra can be seen in an all-black ensemble and paired her look with black boots. On the other hand, Chhello Show actor Bhavin can be seen in a traditional ensemble. Sharing the post, David Dubinsky captioned it as, "With Priyanka Chopra, actress, model, and producer (married to Nick Jonas) at the movie screening and reception of Last Film Show, a coming of age drama of a boy from a remote village in India who discovers the joys of the movie theater just as digital projection changes the game. It is India's submission to the Academy Awards and was just shortlisted in Best International feature film category. Available on Netflix."

Chhello Show (The Last Show)revolves around a nine-year-old boy and his love for movies. He is mesmerized by movies and filmmaking that he decided to become a filmmaker, unaware of the heartbreaking times that await him.