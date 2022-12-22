Oscars 2023: What The Makers Wrote After The Last Show Made It To Shortlist

A still from The Last Show.(courtesy: roykapurfilms)

Pan Nalin'sThe Last Show has made it to the Oscars shortlist in the Best International Feature Film category. The Academy announced the list of shortlisted entries in 10 categories on Wednesday night. After the list was announced, Roy Kapur Films, the production house that backed The Last Show (Chhello Show), wrote this on the official Instagram page: "And the show goes on! Representing India at the 95th Oscars! Last Film Show is on The Academy's Official Shortlist Selection for Best International Feature Film." Chhello Show will be competing with 14 other films in the category for nominations. The nominations for the Academy Awards will be announced on January 24 and the Oscars will be held on March 12, 2023 in Los Angeles.

Read the post shared by the makers here:

"Ever since our selection by the Film Federation of India as India's Official Entry to the 95th Oscars, we knew in our hearts that the film was bound for something special. We would like to thank the FFI, the millions of people who watched and admired Chhello Show, as well as our international distributors who gave the film a well-deserved push. This is a historic moment for India and we hope to bring the Oscar home very soon," Siddharth Roy Kapur, Dheer Momaya and Pan Nalin said in a joint statement, reported news agency PTI.

Chhello Show showcases the story of a young boy Samay (Bhavin Rabari)'s love for cinema in a village in Gujarat's Kathiawar region. The film released in Indian theatres on October 14. The film released in the US theatres on December 2 this year. The film is also streaming on Netflix.

Chhello Show has been produced by Roy Kapur Films, Jugaad Motion Pictures, Monsoon Films and Chhello Show LLP.

Other than The Last Show, Nattu Nattu from SS Rajamouli's RRR has been shortlisted in the Best Original Song category. Other Indian films that made it to the shortlist in the Documentary Feature Film category include All That Breathes and The Elephant Whisperers.

(With inputs from PTI)