Oscars 2023: The Last Show And RRR's Naatu Naatu Make It To Shortlist

A still from RRR. (courtesy: rrrmovie)

RRR and Chhello Show are a step closer to Oscar glory. The Gujarati-language Chhello Show (The Last Show), which is India's official entry for the 2023 Academy Awards in the International Feature film category, has been shortlisted for next year's Academy Awards. Meanwhile, the track Naatu Naatu from SS Rajamouli's RRR has been shortlisted in the Best Original Song Category. Two films in the Documentary Feature Film category have also been shortlisted from India - All That Breathes and The Elephant Whisperers. The Academy announced the list of shortlisted entries in 10 categories on Wednesday night. The nominations for the Academy Awards will be announced on January 24.

Chhello Show will compete with 14 other films in the category, including Argentina, 1985, Decision to Leave, All Quiet on the Western Front, Close and The Blue Caftan.

Meanwhile, RRR, released across the globe in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam, has been submitted itself for consideration in various Oscar categories. It is competing for two awards at the Golden Globes next month - Best Non-English Film and Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu.

The 95th Academy Awards will be held on March 12, 2023 at Los Angeles' Dolly Theatre.

India's history with the Oscar entries for the last few years were - Koozhangal, Jallikattu, Gully Boy, Village Rockstars, Newton, Visaranani, all of which have failed to make the Oscar shortlist. The only Indian films to have been nominated for an Oscar so far have been Mother India, Salaam Bombay and Lagaan.