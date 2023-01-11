Golden Globe Awards: Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar And Other Stars React To Naatu Naatu's Big Win

Golden Globe Awards: Ram Charan in a still from Naatu Naatu. (courtesy: YouTube

United by joy, members of the Hindi film fraternity gave a huge shout out to team RRR as the film's insanely viral track Naatu Naatu won the Best Song at the 80th Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles. Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan congratulated team RRR and tweeted:"Congratulations RRR for winning the Golden Globe Award... A most well deserving achievement." Big B added a message in Telugu, which roughly translates to, "Congratulations on the win. You made our country proud." Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, AR Rahman and other stars also wished team RRR.

Read Amitabh Bachchan's tweet here:

T 4524 - Congratulations RRR, for winning the Golden Globe Award .. a most well deserving achievement !!





#RRR#GoldenGlobespic.twitter.com/sB0Kc9zuqt — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 11, 2023

"The whole country is dancing to #NaatuNaatu today. Congratulations to MM Keeravaani, SS Rajamoui, Jr NTR, Ram Charan and the entire team of RRR. Proud moment," wrote Akshay Kumar.

Academy Award winning composer AR Rahman, in his tweet, wrote: "Incredible... Paradigm shift. Congrats Keeravani Garu from all Indians and your fans! Congrats SS Rajamouli Garu and the whole RRR team."

Incredible ..Paradigm shiftCongrats Keeravani Garu from all Indians and your fans! Congrats @ssrajamouli Garu and the whole RRR team! https://t.co/4IoNe1FSLP — A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) January 11, 2023

Kareena Kapoor congratulated team RRR like this:



Vicky Kaushal wrote in his Instagram stories: "Making India proud. Congratulations team RRR for the Golden Globe award."



"Proud moment for the entire nation. Congratulations, team RRR. #NaatuNaatu #GoldenGlobes2023," tweeted Disha Patani.

Naatu Naatu was competing with some of the biggest hits of the year including Taylor Swift's Carolina from Where The Crawdads Sing, Ciao Papa from Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio, Lady Gaga's Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick and Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and it won. RRR was also nominated in the Best Non-English Language category. However, the historical drama Argentina, 1985 from Argentina won the prize in that category.