Golden Globe Awards: RRR Stars Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn's Shout Out To Naatu Naatu

Golden Globe Awards: Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn in a throwback from RRR promotions.

The viral RRR song Naatu Naatu, which had been winning hearts ever since its release last year, also won a trophy today and a big one at that. The track was awarded the Best Song at the 80th Golden Globe Awards. RRR stars Jr NTR, Ram Charan and the film's director SS Rajamouli attended the prestigious award ceremony in Los Angeles. Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt, who had extended cameos in RRR, cheered for their film on social media. Ajay Devgn, who played Ram Charan's father in the film, tweeted this after Naatu Naatu's big win: "Heartiest congratulations to MM Keeravaani, SS Rajamouli and team RRR for bringing home the golden globe for best original song." He added the hashtag #GoldenGlobes2023.

See Ajay Devgn's tweet here:

Heartiest congratulations to @mmkeeravaani, @ssrajamouli, and team RRR for bringing home the golden globe for best original song. #GoldenGlobes2023https://t.co/kYL1QczZ44 — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) January 11, 2023

Alia Bhatt, who played Ram Charan's love interest Sita in the film, shared a video of Naatu Naatu's winning moment at the Golden Globes on her Instagram story and she dropped multiple heart emojis.

Screenshot of Alia Bhatt's Instagram story.

In a separate Instagram story, she posted an image of RRR director SS Rajamouli and Naatu Naatu composer MM Keeravaani and she simply captioned it "legends."

Screenshot of Alia Bhatt's Instagram story.

Other than the Best Song category, RRR was also nominated in the Best Non-English Language Film category. However, the historical drama Argentina, 1985 from Argentina won.

RRR featured Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead roles. The film also starred Olivia Morris, Samuthirakani, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson. RRR, set in the 1920's, is a fictitious story based on two legendary freedom fighters - Alluri Seetharamaraju and Komaram Bheem.

RRR released across the globe in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam, has submitted itself for consideration in various Oscar categories. The SS Rajamouli-directed magnum opus also features on the recently released longlist of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) in the Best Film (Non English) category.