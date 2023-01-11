Golden Globe Awards: ICYDK, Naatu Naatu Was Shot In Ukraine - See Throwback Pics Inside

Golden Globe Awards: A throwback of Jr NTR from Ukraine. (courtesy: jrntr)

You must be living under a rock if you haven't heard about RRR's big win at the Golden Globes. The film has sealed its place in the record books by winning the award for the peppy number Naatu Naatu in the Best Original Song category. It won't be wrong to say that the entire nation is grooving to the beats of Naatu Naatu. To add more fun to the celebrations, we have some interesting details about the track. Courtesy: Upasana Konidela (Ram Charan's wife). Did you know that Naatu Naatu, composed by MM Keeravani, has a special connection with Ukraine? It's true. The song was shot outside Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's official residence, according to news agency ANI. The shooting took place months before the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Recalling team RRR's journey, Upasana has shared a special note on Instagram along with a series of pictures from the Golden Globes awards night. She said, “Such an honour to be a part of the RRR family. Proudly representing and winning for Indian Cinema. Thank you, Mr C [Ram Charan] and SS Rajamouli Garu for making me part of this journey. From shooting in Ukraine to the Golden Globe Awards, you have taught me that clarity of thought, hard work and perseverance pays off.” Upsana, who is expecting her first child with Ram Charan, added, “I am sooo happy my baby can experience this along with me. I am soooooo emotional.” Replying to the post, Namrata Shirodkar said, “Can't be happier for you.”

The Ukraine leg was the last shooting schedule of the film. Back then, the official Instagram page of RRR shared a video and wrote, “Team #RRRMovie landed in Ukraine for the last schedule of the film… Excited.”

Jr NTR had also dropped glimpses from the Ukraine schedule. In one of the pics, he is sharing the frame with director SS Rajamouli. The two are showing their ID cards. Jr NTR's caption read, “Been ages since I wore an ID card. My first ever on sets.”

Now, look at what the team posted after wrapping up the “two-week-long electrifying song schedule in #Ukraine.”

More pictures from RRR's Ukraine diaries:

SS Rajamouli, while promoting the film, had spoken about the experience of shooting in Ukraine, reported ANI. Expressing his sadness over the Russia-Ukraine war, the director had said, “We had gone there to shoot some crucial scenes. When we were shooting, I had no idea about the issues that have now escalated into a war. It was only after I returned and looking at things now, did I understand the seriousness of the issue.”

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy did make a virtual appearance (recorded) at the 80th Golden Globes awards ceremony, the report added. He said, “Ukraine's fight against Russia's invasion symbolises the struggle for the right of the new generations to know about the war only from movies."

Coming back to RRR, the film is set in the 1920s. It is a fictitious story based on two legendary freedom fighters - Alluri Seetharamaraju and Komaram Bheem - played by Ram Charan and Jr NTR, respectively. The film has submitted itself for consideration in various Oscar categories.