Moscow "Killing People" Hours Before Putin-Trump Summit, Says Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Friday that Moscow was still killing people and not showing that it wanted to end the war, hours before the start of a summit between the Russian and US presidents in Alaska.

"There is no order, nor any signals from Moscow that it is preparing to end this war... they are also killing on the day of the negotiations," Zelensky said in a video address posted on social media.

