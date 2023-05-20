Hrithik Roshan's Birthday Wish For Co-Star Jr NTR Has A War 2 Connection

Jr NTR shared this image. (courtesy: jrntr)

It's Jr NTR's birthday and we can't keep calm. His family and friends have already made the day extra special for him by sharing wishes on social media. But greetings for the RRR star have also been arriving from his colleagues. Hrithik Roshan, who is all set to start working with Jr NTR on the second part of his 2019 superhit War, wished him in a rather unique style on Twitter. “Happy birthday, Jr NTR,” he wrote and added: “Wishing you a joyous day and an action-packed year ahead. Awaiting you on the yuddhabhumi (battlefield) my friend. May your days be full of happiness and peace…until we meet (wink-eye emoji).” At the end, Hrithik added a special note in Telugu, “Puttina Roju Subhakankshalu Mitrama,” which roughly translates to, “Happy birthday, my friend.”

Happy Birthday @tarak9999! Wishing you a joyous day and an action packed year ahead. Awaiting you on the yuddhabhumi my friend. May your days be full of happiness and peace



…until we meet ????



Puttina Roju Subhakankshalu Mitrama ???????? — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) May 20, 2023

War 2, a part of Yash Raj Spy Universe, promises a follow-up story of Kabir, a spy. While the first film was directed by Siddharth Anand, the second installment will be helmed by Ayan Mukerji (known for Brahmastra and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani). The last mention of Kabir was made in Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster Pathaan, the latest offering in Yash Raj Spy Universe, but Hrithik's character wasn't shown in the film.

Jr NTR's addition to War 2 cast was confirmed in April. Last month, news agency ANIeven quoted a source as saying, "Jr NTR is locking horns with Hrithik Roshan in War 2. It's going to be epic! Their battle of wits and their fierce showdown will definitely be an action spectacle to remember on the big screen. War is now a true-blue pan-Indian film. This move by Aditya Chopra enables War 2 to have the widest audience appeal for a Hindi film and it also widens the box office potential of the film. South India should come alive and connect at a more emotional level with the film because of the presence of their beloved superstar."

Apart from War 2, Jr NTR has Telugu film Devara with Janhvi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Prakash Raj in the line-up. The actor revealed his first look from the film on his birthday eve.

Jr NTR will also be seen in a film by Prashant Neel.