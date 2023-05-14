Arjun Kapoor Sums Up Mother's Day In An Emotional Post: 'Keep Watching Over Us Maa'

Image was shared by Arjun Kapoor. (courtesy: arjunkapoor)

On the occasion of Mother's Day, social media pages are flooded with photos and videos featuring our favourite celebrities and their moms. Now, Arjun Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor — children of producer Boney Kapoor – have shared heart-warming posts in honour of their late mothers. While Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor are Boney Kapoor's children with the late Mona Kapoor, the producer has two daughters – Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor – with the late actress Sridevi. On the occasion, Arjun Kapoor shared a throwback image of himself and his sister Anshula Kapoor as children at home with their mom standing behind them. In the caption, he wrote, “Keep watching over us Maa [heart emoji].”

Anshula Kapoor, Arjun's cousins Rhea Kapoor, Mohit Marwah, and Shanaya Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor – Arjun Kapoor's aunt, Amy Jackson, Bhumi Pednekar, Krishna Shroff and Karan Boolani responded to the post with heart emojis.

Janhvi Kapoor too shared a throwback image on the occasion. In the picture, a baby Janhvi is seen leaning on her mother Sridevi, as she hugs her child. In the caption, she wrote, “Running out of pictures but never out of memories. The best mumma in the world. You keep me going always. I miss you,” with a heart emoji.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Keerthy Suresh, Bhumi Pednekar, Natasha Poonawalla, Tanisha Santoshi, Sanjay Kapoor, and Maheep Kapoor have replied with heart emojis.

A few days ago, on the occasion of their mother's death anniversary, Arjun Kapoor shared a special post. In the caption, he wrote, “I never cared what anyone said or felt cause I always had u In front of me to make me realise who & what I was... 11 years have passed since u become the shield that protects me from beyond but I still wish u were here because in this cruel world today I try & handle all the hate but I really miss ur love which made me deal with everything with a smile on my face and made me a better person a happier person a calmer person perhaps maybe a more alive soul... I'm still this lost child without u Maa... I look for you everywhere because I'm lost just like I'm this picture but I always believe ur smiling and looking after me somehow just like in this picture...We shall meet someday soon."

In terms of work, Arjun Kapoor will be seen next in The Lady Killer, while Janhvi Kapoor will feature next in Bawaal, Mr. & Mrs. Mahi, and Jr NTR's next film.