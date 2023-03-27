On Janhvi Kapoor's Pics Comments From Sister Anshula And BFF Orhan: 'Flaw Is Where?'

Janhvi Kapoor shared this picture. (courtesy: janhvikapoor)

Bollywood star Janhvi Kapoor's social media timeline is a treat for sore eyes. The actress often shares pictures and videos on Instagram, documenting her personal and professional milestones. Over the weekend, Janhvi dropped a series of glamorous images. Dressed in a pinstripe vest and pants, the star looks beautiful as always. In addition to amassing a flurry of compliments from her fans, Janhvi's post also received some love from her sister Anshula Kapoor, who said, “Miss you, bro.” Replying to the comment, Janhvi wrote, “Miss you,” with a crying emoji. In addition to Anshula, the photo also caught the attention of Janhvi's BFF Orhan Awatramani, who gushed, “Flaw is where?”

Take a look at the images here:

Recently, Janhvi Kapoor shared a bunch of images from an award show that she attended. The carousel of pics features her in a glamorous avatar, posing in front of a mirror. This is followed by a video of her at the event, munching on some goodies while seated at a table. In the clip, the actress only seems to have eyes for the cheese platter. Summing up her post, Janhvi said, “Only 2 moods.” Anshula Kapoor once again made an appearance in the comments section and said, “Means,” followed by fire and heart-eye emojis. There is also a comment from Orhan Awatramani, who simply said, “Unreal.” Samantha Ruth Prabhu dropped a laughing emoji, while Samiksha Pednekar responded with a fire emoticon.

Before this, Anshula Kapoor's inspiring post on body positivity also received a lot of love from Janhvi Kapoor. Sharing an image of herself in an off-shoulder bodysuit, Anshula wrote: “Over the years, I've endlessly told myself that bodysuits aren't flattering for my body shape. I've stopped myself from wearing them more times than I can count. But I had a realization earlier this year. There's a lot of hidden joy in being able to try everything I never let myself explore before, at least once. I want to experience that thrill…This is me just letting my curls loose, having the best time with the team I trust most, and loving every minute of it.” In response, Janhvi Kapoor dropped a line of fire emojis.

Read the complete note here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi Kapoor shared a happy update recently. The actress will play the female lead in Jr NTR's next film which is tentatively titled NTR 30. She will also be seen in Bawaal and Mr. & Mrs. Mahi.