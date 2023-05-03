Arjun Kapoor Attends Concert With Dad Boney Kapoor, Records Sweet Message For Sisters Janhvi, Khushi And Anshula

Image was shared by Arjun Kapoor. (courtesy: arjunkapoor )

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor is living his best life. Only a few weeks after holidaying in Europe with girlfriend Malaika Arora, the Gunday star attended the live concert of composer Hans Zimmer in Frankfurt with his dad and producer Boney Kapoor. Calling the experience "emotional, inspiring, and incredible," the actor shared a video with his social media family. In the video, the father-son duo can be seen having the time of their lives, while watching the Oscar-winning composer perform. Amidst all the fun, the actor also scooped out some time to record a sweet message for his sisters, Janhvi, Khushi, and Anushula, who did not accompany them to the event.

In the video, Arjun Kapoor can be heard saying jokingly to father Boney, "I'm recording that you made it on time." In the next frame, Arjun and Boney also recorded a hello message for his sisters. The Aurangzeb star concluded his video by posting pics of himself and his father on their evening out.

Sharing the video, Arjun Kapoor wrote, "HANS ZIMMER LIVE with dad! @boney.kapoor What an experience! This is a dream come true for me... It was emotional, inspiring, and incredible Ticked this one off my bucket list... a groundbreaking audio and visual show in the truest sense. Watching all my favourites performed by him up close and personal... can it get any better than this? Legendary music. The BEST company. A night to remember."

The first ones to drop heart emojis below the post were usual suspects, sisters Janhvi and Anshula Kapoor.

Last month, Arjun Kapoor was on holiday in Berlin with Malaika Arora. The actor shared several pictures of their time in the city. In the most recent one, Arjun wrote, "Berlin with love(literally)." The post received the approval of his girlfriend, who dropped hearts below the post.



Arjun Kapoor will be next seen in The Lady Killer opposite Bhumi Pednekar.