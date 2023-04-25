Malaika Arora Will Not Make The Mistake Of Asking Arjun Kapoor To...

Image was Instagrammed by Malaika Arora.(courtesy: malaikaaroraofficial)

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are couple goals. From going on holidays to stunning fashion moments, the couple never fails to make a statement. The two have been quite vocal about their relationship. Now, Malaika has revealed that she loves to cook for Arjun Kapoor. She also said that the actor doesn't even know how to make a cup of tea. Speaking to Etimes, the actress said, “I cook for Arjun [Kapoor] all the time. I won't make the mistake of asking him to cook. If you can't cook, why would I ask him to cook? It's a little silly. He doesn't know how to make chai, why will he cook? I'm happy cooking and that's fine. We both don't need to cook. He enjoys the food I cook, that's most important.”

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor recently returned from their amazing holiday in Austria. They kept fans glued to social media by sharing pictures and videos from their dreamy holiday album. Now, let us take a look at a page from Malaika and Arjun Kapoor's holiday. Here, the two are seen posing for the camera against a picturesque location. Sharing the pictures, Malaika wrote, “All warm and cozy that's how I feel around you …… @arjunkapoor.”

Arjun Kapoor too dropped some amazing pictures on Instagram. Along with a set of solo pics, which were clicked by Malaika Arora, the actor wrote, “But what really matters is what's under the hood, and without continued attention to routine maintenance and repairs, it isn't long before the same old engine spoils the new ride. - William Cope Moyers.”

Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Kuttey alongside Tabu and Konkona Sen Sharma.

Arjun Kapoor will next feature in The Lady Killer, directed by Ajay Bahl. Bhumi Pednekar is also part of the film. Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi will also share the screen space in Mudassar Aziz's next. Rakul Preet Singh is also part of the untitled film.