Malaika Arora, Reporting Straight From 'Where The Streets Have No Name'. We're Jealous

Malaika Arora shared this image. (courtesy: malaikaaroraofficial)

Bollywood star Malaika Arora is having the time of her life in Salzburg and we cannot help but envy her a bit. Malaika Arora is currently holidaying across Europe with her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor and has kept the social media hooked to the daily updates from her trip. On Tuesday, the actress and mother of one, uploaded a picture of herself, clicked against the picturesque background of Salzburg in Austria. In the picture, Malaika can be seen dressed in a black, strolling on the mountainous roads while posing candidly for an image. Sharing the image, Malaika wrote, "Where the streets have no name." The post received allot of love from the actress's social media family. Sharing our sentiments was her friend Akanksha Ranjan, who commented below the post, "You're at viva!!!!! Im jealous!!!!!"

Take a look at the post here:

A few hours ago, actor Arjun Kapoor also shared the scenic view of Salzburg on his Instagram stories. The beautiful picture needed no caption.

Take a look:

A few days back, Malaika shared new photos from Berlin in which the couple can be seen posing for the camera inside the lift. She shared a series of lift selfies - in the first image, Malaika and Arjun are in shades of white and black. In the second image, they look stunning, twinning in black ensembles, while in the third image, Malaika paired a blue sweater with black stockings, while Arjun kept his look simple in an all-black outfit.

Sharing the photos, Malaika Arora wrote, "My Liftie series..." Soon after she shared the post, fans flooded the comment section with heart emoticons.

Take a look below:

On Saturday, Arjun Kapoor shared several solo shots clicked by his girlfriend Malaika Arora. In the image, Arjun looks cool as he poses for the camera on the streets of Berlin with an umbrella. Sharing the post, he wrote, "Rain or Shine, She makes me look just Fine !!!" Soon after he shared the post, Malaika dropped heart and love-struck emoticons.

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Kuttey. Next, he will be seen in The Lady Killer with Bhumi Pednekar and Meri Patni Ka Remake. Both movies are slated to release this year. On the other hand, Malaika Arora was last seen in Moving In With Malaika on Dinesy Plus Hotstar.