Viral Airport Pics: Malaika Arora And Arjun Kapoor Fly Out On Vacation

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor were spotted at the airport before jetting off for their vacation.

Bollywood couple Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor were clicked at the Mumbai airport on Wednesday evening as the duo presumably flew out of the city for a vacation. The couple were spotted as they made their way inside the airport premises. Malaika Arora, who never fails to stun, opted for a no makeup look for the journey. Dressed in her casual best, Malaika Arora smiled for the paparazzi as she walked on and also posed for some pictures before going inside. Her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor's airport OOTD was as comfy as it could get. He was clicked wearing a t-shirt, pants and an oversized jacket. He completed his look with a pair of sunglasses. The Gunday actor waved at the cameras, following him, before making his way ahead.

Take a look at the picture of the duo from the airport:

A few hours ago, Malaika Arora also shared a picture on her Instagram story, from inside the plane. In the picture, we could see the view of the outside as it was raining.

Take a look at the post here:

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been dating for a few years now. However, they made their relationship Instagram official in 2019. A few weeks ago, Malaika Arora opened up about marrying for a second time. Talking to Brides Today, Malaika said that she would love to take her relationship with Arjun "to the next level" and set up a home with the actor because she thinks they both are "ready for it". When asked about marrying for a second time, Malaika simply said, "Of course, I have thought about it. People think that I might be cynical about getting married again, but that's far from true."

"I believe in the institution; I believe in love and companionship...All of it. I can't answer when I will get married again, because I believe in leaving some aspects of one's life as a surprise and not planning too much. Planning things constantly sucks the joy out of life," Malaika Arora added.

The star couple are often seen gushing over one another on social media. A few days ago, Arjun Kapoor reviewed his girlfriend's latest song with Guru Randhawa, Tera Hi Khayal, on his Instagram handle. He shared the clip on his Instagram stories, and wrote, "Love this song!!!" and tagged Malaika and Guru. In the music video, the 49-year-old is grooving with the singer. The viral track is composed by Sanjoy and penned by Royal Maan and Guru Randhawa. The moves have been choreographed by Bosco Leslie Martis.

Check how Arjun Kapoor reacted:

On Valentine's Day, Arjun Kapoor posted an adorable picture of the couple on his Instagram handle and simply dropped a heart emoticon in the caption.

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Kuttey. Next, he will be seen in The Lady Killer with Bhumi Pednekar and Meri Patni Ka Remake. Both movies are slated to release this year. On the other hand, Malaika Arora was last seen in Moving In With Malaika on Dinesy Plus Hotstar.