Malaika Arora Would 'Love To Set Up A Home' With Arjun Kapoor: 'I Think We Both Are Ready For It'

Malaika Arora shared this picture. (courtesy: malaikaaroraofficial)

Malaika Arora, who has been dating Arjun Kapoor for a while now, in a recent interview, opened up about marrying for a second time. The actress also revealed that she would love to take her relationship with Arjun "to the next level" and set up a home with the actor because she thinks they both are "ready for it". When asked about marrying for a second time, to this, Malaika told Brides Today, "Of course, I have thought about it. People think that I might be cynical about getting married again, but that's far from true."

"I believe in the institution, I believe in love and companionship...All of it. I can't answer when I will get married again, because I believe in leaving some aspects of one's life as a surprise and not planning too much. Planning things constantly sucks the joy out of life," Malaika Arora added.

When asked about her relationship with her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor, Malaika said she feels lucky to have found "true love". "He is my person, I feel lucky to have found true love. I might have had wrong notions about love all my life, but when I met him, I connected with him and just fell in love. I now know what love is about...To love someone so purely is truly fascinating," Brides Today quoted Malaika saying.

Malaika Arora added she wants to work for the next 30 years and would love to set up a home with Arjun. She said, "It's a really hard question to answer, because there's so much that one wants to do! I feel like I am in my prime right now, and I want to work like this for the next 30 years. I don't want to take a backseat...I want to explore so many businesses, I want to travel, and I would love to set up a home with Arjun and take our relationship to the next level, because I think we both are ready for it. I am hungry, I am really hungry!"

Malaika Arora was previously married to Arbaaz Khan, and together they have a son Arhaan Khan.