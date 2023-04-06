Hey Bipasha Basu, Malaika Arora, Abhishek Bachchan And Others Are Thrilled To Meet Your Daughter Devi

Image was shared by Bipasha Basu. (courtesy: bipashabasu)

Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu has treated fans to the most adorable post on the internet – two photos of her daughter Devi. So far, Bipasha Basu and her husband Karan Singh Grover have only shared pictures of Devi with her face carefully hidden. Introducing their baby to the world, Bipasha Basu kept the caption simple and just wrote, “Hello world … I am Devi,” followed by a heart emoji and a slew of evil-eye amulet emoticons. She also added Devi's full name as a hashtag – Devi Basu Singh Grover. Bipasha Basu welcomed Devi, her first child with Karan in November, last year. Needless to say, the actress' post has received a lot of love from her colleagues and friends from the Hindi film industry.

For instance, Dia Mirza wrote, “God bless you Devi. I love you! And can't wait to hold you.” Malaika Arora said, “Omg,” followed by hearts and evil-eye amulet emojis, and added, “God bless little Devi.” Abhishek Bachchan wrote, “God bless.” Actress Arti Singh said, “Aww Devi. First photo on my birthday.” Sophie Choudry said, “Cutie pie. God bless your princess.”

Interior designer Sussanne Khan, wrote, “She is absolutely gorgeous. God bless you three. Loads of love darling.” Designer Farah Khan Ali said, “God bless your beautiful angel. May she be blessed with health wealth happiness prosperity success love laughter luck and more in abundance. May she live a happy healthy long life and make you both very proud. Ameen.”

Pakistani star Imran Abbas, who has worked with Bipasha Basu in Creature, said, “Such an adorable fairy she is.” Kajal Aggarwal, who is a new mom herself, wrote, “Cutest little munchkin [heart-eye emoji, heart emoji] Love and blessings to little Devi.” Tanisha Mukerji and Dabboo Ratnani replied with heart emojis.

Announcing the birth of their daughter in November, 2022, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover shared a social media post that said, “Our recipe for making a sweet baby angel - Quarter cup of you, quarter cup of me, half cup of Ma's blessings and love. Topped up with magic and awesomeness. 3 drops of rainbow essence, angel dust, unicorn sparkles, and all things divine. Seasoning: cuteness and yumminess as per taste."

Following this, they shared an image of Devi's feet and wrote: “12.11.2022. Devi Basu Singh Grover. The physical manifestation of our love and blessings of Ma is here now and she is divine.”

Bipasha Basu had announced her pregnancy in August last year with images from her pregnancy photoshoot. An excerpt from the couple's note attached to the images says, “Too much love for only two seemed a little unfair for us to see...so soon, we who once were two will now become three. A creation manifested by our love, our baby will join us soon and add to our glee."

Read the complete caption here:

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover began dating on the sets of their 2015 film Alone. They got married in a traditional Bengali ceremony in 2016.