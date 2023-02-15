Bipasha Basu Reveals "Mom Guilt" After Leaving Baby Devi At Home For First Time

Still from a video of Bipasha Basu. (courtesy: )

Bipasha Basu, who is known to bless our feed with adorable pictures of her newborn, was seen talking about her daughter, Devi, in yet another video and it is truly endearing. The Jism actor was recently spotted with her husband, Karan Singh Grover, on Tuesday. The couple was out on a Valentine's Day dinner while leaving their newborn daughter at home. While the couple was posing for the shutterbugs, Bipasha was asked about the well-being of her baby. Replying to the question, Bipasha said that it was the first time she had left their three-month-old daughter at home. She also revealed that she was overcome with "mom guilt" and hence wished to head back home at the earliest. "Arrey usko chhorke aana bohut kharab lagta hain, mom guilt ho raha hain. First-time nikli hoon baby ko chhorke, Valentine's ke liye. Sabne bola ki jana chahiye, ek dusre ke liye bhi waqt nikalo, lekin jaldi wapas jana hain ghar (I am feeling extremely bad for leaving Devi at home. This is the first time that I have left her and stepped out. I am overcome with Mom guilt. Everyone said I should spend some time with my husband on Valentine's day but I will have to head home at the earliest)", Bipasha Basu told the paparazzi.

Earlier this week, Bipasha Basu uploaded super cute pictures of her daughter as she turned 3-months-old. Bipasha accompanied the picture with a caption that read: "Devi turns 3 months old so fast. Every second with her... Is the best memory for us. Papa and Mamma are just sooooo over the moon." She accompanied the post with the hashtags #newparents #monkeylove, #newmom, #sweetbabygirl, #gratitude, #love, and #blessed. Madhavan commented on Bipasha Basu's post: "Oh it's just the beginning... Time will Flyyyyyyyy... Wait for the first hug." See the post here.

A week earlier, the actress shared a cute picture featuring her daughter Devi and she wrote: "The most beautiful role of my life... being Devi's Ma." Take a look.

Bipasha Basu, who met her husband, Karan Singh Grover, during the shooting of the 2015 film Alone, welcomed a daughter in November last year and they named her Devi. Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover announced their daughter's arrival in an Instagram post that read: "12.11.2022. Devi Basu Singh Grover. The physical manifestation of our love and blessings of Ma is here now and she is divine." Here's the post.

Bipasha Basu is best known for her roles in films such as Dhoom 2, Jism, Phir Hera Pheri, Dum Maaro Dum, Race, Omkara, Bachna Ae Haseeno, and Raaz, among others. The actress was a supermodel before entering films. She was also a presenter of the TV show Darr Sabko Lagta Hai.