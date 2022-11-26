Bipasha Basu And Karan Singh Grover Share First Pic With Daughter Devi

Karan and Bipasha with daughter. (courtesy: bipashabasu)

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover, who welcomed daughter Devi earlier this month, shared a super cute picture on Friday night. Bipasha Basu captioned the post: "Our recipe for making a sweet baby angel - Quarter cup of you, quarter cup of me, half cup of Ma's blessings and love. Topped up with magic and awesomeness. 3 drops of rainbow essence, angel dust, unicorn sparkles and all things divine. Seasoning: cuteness and yumminess as per taste." Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover announced their daughter's arrival in an Instagram post that read: "12.11.2022. Devi Basu Singh Grover. The physical manifestation of our love and blessings of Ma is here now and she is divine."

See Bipasha Basu's post here:

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover announced the birth of their baby girl with this post.

Bipasha Basu met Karan Singh Grover during the shooting of the 2015 film Alone. The couple got married on April 2016 as per Bengali traditions. They later hosted a reception for their industry friends, which was attended by several Bollywood stars. The couple co-starred in the web-series Dangerous.

Bipasha Basu is best-known for her roles in films such as Dhoom 2, Jism, Phir Hera Pheri, Dum Maaro Dum, Race, Omkara, Bachna Ae Haseeno and Raaz, among others. The actress was a supermodel before entering films. She was also a presenter of the TV show Darr Sabko Lagta Hai. She made her Bollywood debut with Ajnabee in 2001.