Bipasha Basu's Daughter Devi In A Red Dress Is Santa's Chicest Little Christmas 'Helper'

Some kids, by virtue of their existence, deserve to top Santa's nice list. Bipasha Basu's little doll, Devi is definitely one of them. While we've seen glimpses of her in adorable dresses twirling with her mama without a full face reveal, it's her Christmas gift to us to give us a closer look this time. Even though all we could see was a side profile of her face, her chic Christmas outfit was for all to see. Red is the colour of the season but it is also the colour of love and we love how adorable she looked in a little red satin dress. This little lady's Santa dress had white lace ruffles along the neckline and the sleeves and a large red bow at the back. She also wore a red bow headband so that Santa didn't miss out on spotting his favourite little elf.

Santa's little Christmas helper was on duty long before the day arrived and she was doing it all in style in the chic company of her mom and dad - Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover. Just like how red is a season's special, so is tartan. This fashionista in the making already knows a thing or two about monochrome dressing. Devi's Christmas Eve outfit was a festive print party that included a tartan dress, black tights, a matching tartan headband and little cloth booties. Even as the Christmas tree lit up for its finest hour, all our attention was on this Bollywood couple's little angel.

Christmas may be over but there's no getting over Devi's princess dressing all through the year.

