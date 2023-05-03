Bipasha Basu's 'Whole World' In A Pic With Daughter Devi, Husband Karan Singh Grover

Bipasha Basu with her family. (courtesy: bipashabasu)

Actor Bipasha Basu, on Tuesday, dropped an adorable picture with husband Karan Singh Grover and daughter Devi. The Raaz actor took to Instagram and shared a photo where she can be seen kissing Devi and Karan is taking a selfie. Bipasha opted for a blue outfit while Devi looks cute in a blue striped frock with a white hairband. Karan wore a black T-shirt. Calling her family 'whole world', she wrote, "My whole world in a picture."

As soon as she posted the family picture on social media, fans bombarded the comment section with blessings and love. Bipasha and Karan first met on the set of Bhushan Patel's film Alone in the year 2015, marking their first on-screen collaboration and they got married after one year of dating in April 2016.

Bipasha and her husband Karan Singh Grover welcomed their first child, on November 12, last year, six years after their marriage. Taking to Instagram, Bipasha shared a post through which she announced the name of her daughter. The picture read, "12.11.2022. Devi Basu Singh Grover. The physical manifestation of our love and blessings of Ma is here now and she is divine."

The couple on August 16, last year, officially announced that they are expecting their first child together.

On the work front, Karan Singh Grover will be next seen in director Siddharth Anand's next aerial action thriller film Fighter alongside Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone.

