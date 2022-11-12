Bipasha Basu And Karan Singh Grover Become Parents To A Baby Girl. Name Her Devi Basu Singh Grover

Bipasha Basu shared this image. (courtesy: bipashabasu)

It's a girl! Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover welcomed their first child, a baby girl on Saturday. The couple, in an identical post on Instagram, shared the news. Sharing a note on their Instagram handles, the couple, in the caption wrote, "Blessed." The note read: "The physical manifestion of our love and blessings of Ma is here now and she is Divine." The couple in their note also announced the name of their daughter - Devi Basu Singh Grover.

The couple announced their pregnancy in August by sharing an adorable picture from their pregnancy photoshoot on their respective Instagram handles. Sharing the post, the couple, in an identical post, wrote, "A new time, a new phase, a new light adds another unique shade to our prism of life. Making us a little more whole than we used to be. We began this life individually and then we met each other and from then we were two. Too much love for only two, seemed a little unfair for us to see...so soon, we who once were two will now become three. A creation manifested by our love, our baby will join us soon and add to our glee."

Bipasha also had an amazing baby shower with her family and friends.

Bipasha posted many Instagram posts during her pregnancy.

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover met on the sets of the 2015 horror film Alone and married in 2016. The couple after six years welcomed their first child - a daughter on November 12.