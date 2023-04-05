Bipasha Basu And Karan Singh Grover Reveal Daughter Devi's Face To The World. See Pics

Bipasha Basu shared this picture. (courtesy: bipashabasu)

Finally, Bipasha Basu has revealed her daughter Devi Basu Singh Grover's face to the world. The actress on Wednesday shared two adorable pictures of her daughter on her Instagram handle. In the images, the little munchkin looks cute in a pastel pink ensemble with a matching headband. She can be seen happily posing for the camera. Sharing the post, Bipasha wrote, "Hello world ... I am Devi. #devibasusinghgrover," followed by a heart emoticon. Soon after the actress shared the post, the fans flooded the comment section.

A fan wrote, "OMG soooo cute." Another wrote, "Wowwww sooooo cuteeee god bless you." "Cutie pie," wrote another, while others wrote, "Beautiful."

Take a look at cute pictures of baby Devi:

Bipasha Basu and her husband Karan Singh Grover welcomed their daughter Devi last year in November. Announcing the birth of their first child, Bipasha and Karan shared a joint post on Instagram and wrote, "Our recipe for making a sweet baby angel - Quarter cup of you, quarter cup of me, half cup of Ma's blessings and love. Topped up with magic and awesomeness. 3 drops of rainbow essence, angel dust, unicorn sparkles and all things divine. Seasoning: cuteness and yumminess as per taste." Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover announced their daughter's arrival in an Instagram post that read: "12.11.2022. Devi Basu Singh Grover. The physical manifestation of our love and blessings of Ma is here now and she is divine."

Take a look:

Ever since the birth of their daughter, the couple has been blessing our Insta feed with cute pictures of them with Devi without revealing her face.