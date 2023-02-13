Bipasha Basu Posted This Pic As Daughter Devi Turns 3-Months-Old

Bipasha Basu with daughter. (courtesy: bipashabasu)

Bipasha Basu, who welcomed daughter Devi in November last year, loves to treat her Instafam to super cute pictures of her daughter. On Monday, the actress shared a picture-perfect moment featuring herself and daughter Devi. The occasion? Devi turned 3-months-old. Bipasha accompanied the picture with a caption that read: "Devi turns 3 months old so fast. Every second with her... Is the best memory for us. Papa and Mamma are just sooooo over the moon." She accompanied the post with the hashtags #newparents #monkeylove, #newmom, #sweetbabygirl, #gratitude, #love and #blessed. Madhavan commented on Bipasha Basu's post: "Oh it's just the beginning .. Time will Flyyyyyyyy... Wait for the first hug."

Check out Bipasha Basu's post here:

Last week, the actress shared a super cute picture featuring daughter Devi and she wrote: "The most beautiful role of my life... being Devi's Ma."

Bipasha Basu loves to delight her Instafam with super cute clicks of daughter Devi. Take a look at some of the posts here:

Bipasha Basu and husband Karan Singh Grover welcomed a daughter in November last year and they named her Devi. Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover announced their daughter's arrival in an Instagram post that read: "12.11.2022. Devi Basu Singh Grover. The physical manifestation of our love and blessings of Ma is here now and she is divine."

Bipasha Basu met Karan Singh Grover during the shooting of the 2015 film Alone. The couple got married on April 2016 as per Bengali traditions. They later hosted a reception for their industry friends, which was attended by several Bollywood stars. The couple co-starred in the web-series Dangerous.

Bipasha Basu is best-known for her roles in films such as Dhoom 2, Jism, Phir Hera Pheri, Dum Maaro Dum, Race, Omkara, Bachna Ae Haseeno and Raaz, among others. The actress was a supermodel before entering films. She was also a presenter of the TV show Darr Sabko Lagta Hai. She made her Bollywood debut with Ajnabee in 2001.