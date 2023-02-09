Bipasha Basu Was Just Shot By Dabboo Ratnani (Don't Blame The Bad Joke On Us)

Bipasha Basu from Daboo Ratlani's photoshoot (courtesy: dabbooratnani)

Celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani has been sharing behind-the-scenes shots of renowned Bollywood stars from his calendar photoshoot, one at a time. The latest entry in his “BTS with Dabboo” series features new mom Bipasha Basu. The actress went for a pastel pink oversized shirt to pose for the camera. She is looking gorgeous as ever in the videos and photos shared by Dabboo Ratnani. Her smile says it all. Bipasha Basu recently welcomed her first child- daughter Devi - with her husband, actor Karan Singh Grover. In the caption, Dabboo Ratnani wrote, “#btswithdabboo…with Beautiful Bips (Bipasha Basu). 08.02.2023” and added the hashtags #39of365, #dabbooratnani, #dabbooratnaniphotography and #dabbooratnanicalendar.



The list of celebrities who have featured on Dabboo Ratnani's Instagram timeline recently is long. From Amitabh Bachchan, his son Abhishek Bachchan and daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan and Sidharth Malhotra, BTS shots of Bollywood A-listers have been shared by the photographer.

On Wednesday evening, Dabboo Ratnani shared a photograph with Akshay Kumar. The Khiladi actor is seen wearing a blue shirt paired with a printed sleeveless sweater.





Shah Rukh Khan aka Pathaan, who has been a regular on Dabboo Ratnani's celeb calendars, looks dashing as usual in these snaps.





Fans loved these shots of Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan.





In the last few days, Dabboo Ratnani has shared some amazing shots of “the legend” – Amitabh Bachchan.







These pictures of Hrithik Roshan, Ranveer Singh and Sidharth Malhotra left their fans wanting for more.







Pictures of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor also received a whole lot of love from social media users.

Not to miss, pictures of Priyanka Chopra and Anushka Sharma looking stunning.



Just a mention of Sunny Leone is enough to create a buzz on social media. That's exactly what these posts by Dabboo Ratnani featuring the actress did on Instagram.







Meanwhile, also check out photos and videos of Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Jacqueline Fernandez, Raveena Tandon, Sonakshi Sinha, Kriti Sanon and Preity Zinta here:





So, which one of these pictures is your favourite? Tell us in the comments section.