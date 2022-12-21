Bipasha Basu 'Can't Wait To Witness The Adventures' Of Devi And Ayaz And Jannat Khan's Daughter Dua

Bipasha Basu-Karan Singh Grover and Ayaz-Jannat Khan. (courtesy: bipashabasu)(courtesy: ayazkhan701)

TV actor Ayaz Khan and his wife Jannat welcomed their first child, a daughter Dua Husain Khan on December 21. Now, congratulating her friends and new parents Ayaz and Jannat, Bipasha Basu shared a picture of the newborn along with a sweet note on her Instagram. She wrote, "Dua. She is here to fill all our lives with love and happiness. Congratulations to @jannatkhan1618 & my dearest @ayazkhan701. Can't wait to witness the adventures of Devi & Dua. Two strawberries #scorpio #capricorn." In November, Bipasha also welcomed a daughter Devi.

Earlier today, Ayaz Khan shared the same picture of his daughter on his Instagram handle and wrote, "Dua's do come true!! On 21:12:22, Allah blessed us with the arrival of our baby girl Dua Husain Khan. Check out the post below:

Bipasha Basu-Karan Singh Grover and Ayaz-Jannat Khan shared a great bond and are often seen partying together. Earlier in September, Bipasha shared a picture from her baby shower posing with Jannat. In the image, we can see them twinning in a pink ensemble and showing off their baby bump. Sharing the post, the actress wrote, "Bump to Bump @iamksgofficial and @ayazkhan701 you guys are such lucky guys!!! To have the cutest wives and now cute babies soon. Our tribe is growing. #friendslikefamily #mamatobe #babybumps."

Meanwhile, Bipasha Basu keeps her fans updated by sharing cute pictures of her daughter Devi (without revealing her face.) On December 12, the couple celebrated Devi's one-month birthday and shared a video that shows them cutting a cake. In the caption, she wrote, "And just like that Devi is one month old. Thank you everyone who keeps sending Devi love and blessings . We are very grateful. Durga Durga."

On the work front, Bipasha Basu was last seen in the 2015 film Alone with her husband Karan Singh Grover.