Just Bipasha Basu And Karan Singh Grover In A Picture-Perfect Throwback

Bipasha Basu shared this image. (courtesy: bipashabasu)

Bipasha Basu often treats her fans to updates from her professional and personal life on social media. Now, on Friday, the actress dropped a throwback image from her wedding, in which she is seen sharing a heartwarming moment with her husband, Karan Singh Grover. In the caption of the post, she said, “Always my number 1. My person #monkeylove #newparents,” and added amulets and heart emojis. For the unversed, Bipasha and Karan recently turned parents to a baby girl. They have named her Devi. Replying to the post, actress Shamita Shetty dropped two heart emojis.

Last month, the couple announced the name of their baby on Instagram. Along with a picture of the happy family, Bipasha Basu wrote, "12.11.2022. Devi Basu Singh Grover. The physical manifestation of our love and blessings of Ma is here now and she is divine."





Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover followed this with another image of the happy family. In the caption, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover said, “Our recipe for making a sweet baby angel - Quarter cup of you, quarter cup of me, half cup of Ma's blessings and love. Topped up with magic and awesomeness. 3 drops of rainbow essence, angel dust, unicorn sparkles and all things divine. Seasoning: cuteness and yumminess as per taste."





The couple announced their pregnancy in August 2022. Sharing a picture, they wrote, “The couple announced their pregnancy in August by sharing an adorable picture from their pregnancy photoshoot on their respective Instagram handles. Sharing the post, the couple, in an identical post, wrote, "A new time, a new phase, a new light adds another unique shade to our prism of life. Making us a little more whole than we used to be. We began this life individually and then we met each other and from then we were two. Too much love for only two, seemed a little unfair for us to see...so soon, we who once were two will now become three. A creation manifested by our love, our baby will join us soon and add to our glee."

Bipasha Basu met Karan Singh Grover during the shooting of the 2015 horror film Alone. The couple got married in April 2016, as per Bengali traditions.