Another Day, Another Post From Mom-To-Be Bipasha Basu's Pregnancy Diaries

Bipasha Basu in a still from the video. (courtesy: bipasahabasu)

Bipasha Basu can barely move or even groove nowadays. Wondering why? Because her “baby is on the way.” The mom-to-be is all excited to welcome her first child with her husband, actor Karan Singh Grover. Bipasha, on Monday, posted a ROFL clip of herself swaying to Starrkeisha's Baby Momma. The actress looks gorgeous in a black dress. Towards the end of the clip, Karan can be seen joining Bipasha and grooving with her. The actress added a text to the video and it read, “Baby on the way.” In the caption, she wrote, “Can barely move nor groove anymore (monkey and laughing emoji).” Bipasha also added the hashtags that she uses for her maternity posts – “parents-to-be,” “mama-to-be” and “love yourself.”

Reacting to Bipasha Basu's post, her friend Deanne Panday commented, “Ha ha ha…few more days left (heart icons)…cute baby…cuteness overload.” Celebrity fitness instructor Yasmin Karachiwala wrote, “You train are adorable, can't wait to meet the baby monkey.”

See Bipasha Basu's fun post here:

Bipasha Basu has been lighting up social media with snippets from her “pregnancy journey.” Recently, she painted Instagram gold with pictures from her maternity photoshoot. “Love yourself at all times. Love the body you live in,” she captioned the post. The inspiring hashtags on the actress' post read – “mama-to-be, my pregnancy journey, love yourself, stay body positive, health is wealth, embrace yourself.” Karan Singh Grover dropped mushy comments under the post. He wrote, “I love the body you live in!” and “I love yourself at all times!”

What's not to like about these pictures of “mama-to-be” Bipasha Basu, clicked by her husband Karan Singh Grover?

Bipasha Basu announced her pregnancy on Instagram in August. Their post read, "A new time, a new phase, a new light adds another unique shade to our prism of life. Making us a little more whole than we used to be. Too much love for only two, seemed a little unfair for us to see...so soon, we who once were two will now become three. A creation manifested by our love, our baby will join us soon and add to our glee."

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover got married on April 30 in 2016.