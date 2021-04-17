Bipasha Basu Revisits First Film Ajnabee Memories

Bipasha Basu in Ajnabee. (Image courtesy: bipashabasu)

Highlights At 22, the actress got her big break

Ajnabee also featured Bobby Deol and Kareena Kapoor

The film was released in 2001

In 1996, Bipasha Basu landed her first modelling assignment. She was a well-known model before switching to films. At 22, the actress got her big break. Today, she rekindles memories of the film which marked her entry into Bollywood. In 2001, Bipasha made her debut opposite Akshay Kumar in Ajnabee. The film also stars Bobby Deol and Kareena Kapoor in key roles. To share the fond memory with her fans, she posted her first shot from the film. Bipasha, in the caption, said, "My debut in the world of Hindi cinema. Ajnabee will always be so special to me. Sending my love to the entire team of the film."

Most of the comments under the post were filled with lots of love for the actress. While many called Bipasha 'gorgeous,' others shared feelings of nostalgia. Some said how much they loved the film. Bigg Boss 13 fame actress Arti Singh commented, "Whistle Whistle."

Now, let's talk about Bipasha's Instagram timeline, which is filled with positive anecdotes and mushy snippets with her husband, actor Karan Singh Grover. They marked Holi together and it was all things love. Smearing colour on each other's cheeks, they sealed the video with a kiss.

The couple was in the Maldives where they made some beautiful memories. They travelled to the tropical paradise to ring in Karan's birthday on February 23. Their vacation was nothing less than a dream. Here are some most beautiful pictures and videos shared by Bipasha Basu and Karan on their social media handles:

Bipasha and Karan met on the sets of the 2015 film Alone. They got married in April 2016. Talking about Bipasha, she is known for her work in films like Dhoom 2, Dum Maaro Dum, Race, Omkara, No Entry, and Raaz, among others. She was last seen in the web-series titled Dangerous, co-starring Karan.