Inside Bipasha Basu's Birthday Bash With Karan Singh Grover, Daughter Devi And Friends

Bipasha Basu shared this picture. (courtesy: bipashabasu)

Bipasha Basu celebrated her 44th birthday on Saturday. It was indeed a special one for Bipasha as she marked the day with her little bundle of joy daughter Devi. Now, the actress has shared a thank you note for her fans on Instagram. Bipasha has also dropped some oh-so-adorable pictures featuring herself, her husband Karan Singh Grover and their daughter Devi. For the side note, she wrote, “Three of us. This birthday was so different but so special. Thank you everyone for your wonderful wishes and love. Truly grateful.” For the hashtags, she added, “#monkeylove #itsmybirthday #3ofus #grateful #blessed #newmom”.

We have more visuals from Bipasha Basu's birthday party. Take a look:

On her birthday, Bipasha Basu dropped a cute video from her playtime with Devi. Calling herself the “luckiest girl in the world”, Bipasha wrote, “God gave me the best gift - My daughter, Devi after my first best gift, the love of my life… My husband … Karan Singh Grover…. Luckiest girl in the world.”

Karan Singh Grover also wrote a heartwarming note for his “sweet baby” Bipasha Basu. He picked a throwback picture with Bipasha to celebrate the day. This love-filled birthday letter read, “Wish you a very very very happy birthday my love, Bipasha Basu. May every moment of your life be filled with joy, may your light shine brighter with each passing day, may all your dreams come true. It's absolutely the best day of the year! Love you more than I can say…Happy happy happy birthday my sweet baby love! You are my everything.” Bipasha didn't waste much time and quickly dropped a sweet note in the comments section. She wrote, “You are my life's biggest gift and now our baby girl Devi. Thank you for loving me so much.”

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover got married in 2016. They met on the sets of Alone.