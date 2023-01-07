To Bipasha Basu On Her Birthday, With Love From Husband Karan Singh Grover

Bipasha with Karan. (courtesy: iamksg)

It is Bipasha Basu's birthday. The actress turns 44 today. Wishes are pouring in from all corners for the new mommy in town. Oh, and, to make the day extra special, Bipasha's husband, actor Karan Singh Grover shared a fantastic picture featuring the two on Instagram. The actor has also written a long note for his “sweet baby love.” Calling it the “best day of the year”, Karan Singh Grover wrote, “Wish you a very very very happy birthday my love, Bipasha Basu. May every moment of your life be filled with joy, may your light shine brighter with each passing day, and may all your dreams come true. It's absolutely the best day of the year! Love you more than I can say. Happy happy happy birthday my sweet baby love! You are my everything.” Bipasha didn't miss the oh-so-cute gesture and replied with an equally adorable message. “You are my life's biggest gift and now our baby girl Devi. Thank you for loving me so much,” she wrote.

Now, take a look at the birthday wish here:

Karan Singh Grover has also dropped a sneak peek from the mini birthday celebration at home. In his Instagram Stories, we can see a yummilicious cake with strawberry topping. The message on it read, “Happy birthday, Monkey princess.”

Screenshot of Karan Singh Grover's Instagram story.

Bipasha Basu also wrote a message for her “everything” Karan Singh Grover on Instagram Stories. Take a look:

Screenshot of Bipasha Basu's Instagram story

It is indeed a special birthday for Bipasha Basu. She is celebrating the day with her little munchkin Devi. The actress has shared an adorable video of her playtime with Devi. The side note read, "God gave me the best gift - My daughter, Devi. After my first best gift, the love of my life… My husband …Luckiest girl in the world."

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover welcomed their first child together in November last year. The couple announced the happy news on Instagram with a postcard featuring Devi's feet. The text attached to the pic read, “Devi Basu Singh Grover. The physical manifestation of our love and blessings of Ma is here now and she is Divine.”

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover got married in 2016.