Please Don't Disturb Bipasha Basu. She Is Busy Talking To Daughter Devi

Bipasha Basu in a still from the video. (courtesy: bipashabasu )

Cuteness alert. Courtesy: Bipasha Basu. Of course, it features her little bundle of joy, Devi. The actress has shared a video from their playtime. The clip screams mother-daughter bond from miles away. Sharing the video, Bipasha wrote, “Endless conversations with my Devi.” Wondering where is papa Karan Singh Grover? Well, he is busy recording the wholesome moment. Bipasha, in her caption, added, “Priceless moments captured by papa, Karan Singh Grover.” The hashtags read, “#mamalove”, “#newmama”, “#daughterlove” and “#bliss”. For the background, Bipasha has picked the song - A Letter to My Daughter by Kerri Brown. Replying to the post, actress Shamita Shetty dropped red heart emojis.

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover welcomed Devi last year. On Devi's three-month birthday, Bipasha dropped a monochrome frame featuring herself and the little munchkin on Instagram. Her heartwarming note read, “Devi turns 3 months old. So fast…Every second with her…Is the best memory for us. Papa and mamma are just sooooo over the moon.” Actor R Madhavan was among the first to drop a comment under the post. He wrote, “Oh it's just the beginning .. time will Flyyyyyyyy. Wait for the first hug.” R Madhavan and Bipasha have worked together in the film Jodi Breakers.







For Bipasha Basu, the “most beautiful role” of her life is Devi's mother. The actress announced it on Instagram with an oh-so-adorable picture. Here, the mother-daughter duo are cuddling. In the caption, the actress wrote, “The most beautiful role of my life… being Devi's Ma…Durga Durga…Thank you @vivanbhathena_official aka Devi's Vivi for capturing such beautiful moments of me, Karan Singh Grover and Devi.”

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover got married in 2016. The couple met on the sets of Alone. The film was released in 2015.